BPP authorises PM Tarique to decide Speaker, Deputy Speaker
The BNP Parliamentary Party (BPP) on Wednesday authorised Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman to decide the candidates for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.
“We have entrusted the Leader of the House with the responsibility of deciding the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. He will take the decision, and we will know it tomorrow,” said Chief Whip Nurul Islam.
He came up with the remarks while speaking to reporters at the LD Hall after a meeting of BNP’s parliamentary party in the ruling party’s parliamentary party room on the ninth floor of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, with Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman in the chair.
The first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad will begin at 11am on Thursday, when the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are scheduled to be elected.
Nurul Islam said the proceedings of Thursday’s sitting will begin with the Speaker’s chair vacant.
The session will start with recitation from the Holy Quran.
After that, the Leader of the House will propose the name of a senior MP to preside over the sitting temporarily, which will be seconded by another MP.
The nominated member will then preside over the session.
Nurul Islam also said 133 ordinances issued during the tenure of the interim government will be placed before parliament on Thursday.
A special committee will be formed at the sitting to examine the ordinances, he said, adding that the committee will include members from both the treasury bench and the opposition.
Replying to a question, the Chief Whip said the Prime Minister showed “great generosity” by offering the post of Deputy Speaker to the opposition.
“But we have not received any positive response from them so far. If we do, necessary steps will be taken accordingly,” he said.
The Chief Whip said they want the 13th parliament to be effective and vibrant where problems will be resolved through discussion and debate.