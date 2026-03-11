BPP authorises PM Tarique to decide Speaker, Deputy Speaker

The BNP Parliamentary Party (BPP) on Wednesday authorised Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman to decide the candidates for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.

“We have entrusted the Leader of the House with the responsibility of deciding the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. He will take the decision, and we will know it tomorrow,” said Chief Whip Nurul Islam.

He came up with the remarks while speaking to reporters at the LD Hall after a meeting of BNP’s parliamentary party in the ruling party’s parliamentary party room on the ninth floor of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, with Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman in the chair.