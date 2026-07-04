Speaker Hafiz Uddin pays tribute at state funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader

Speaker of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, has paid tribute on behalf of Bangladesh at the state funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

At the solemn ceremony held at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, the Speaker offered prayers for the departed leader and conveyed condolences and solidarity to the people of Iran on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh.

During the programme, he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior leaders and signed the condolence book.