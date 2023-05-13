Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in five districts

The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Chattogram, Sylhet, and Barishal divisions. It may trigger landslides in hilly regions of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Chattogram.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) came up with the forecast in a special weather bulletin at around 10:00 am on Saturday.
The BMD has advised Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram maritime ports to hoist great danger signal -8 and Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist local warning signal -4.
Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola, and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal-8.
According to the bulletin, coastal regions of Chattogram and Barishal divisions are likely to experience the peripheral effect of the cyclone by tonight.
Heavy (44 to 88 mm) to very heavy (more than 89 mm) rain may occur in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions.
As of Saturday morning, the cyclone was centered about 815 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 745 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 785 km south-southwest of Mongla port, and 745 km south-southwest of Payra port.
The cyclone is likely to intensify further, move towards a north-northwesterly direction, and cross Cox’s Bazar and the north Myanmar coast between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sunday.
Due to the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, low-lying areas of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram, as well as their offshore islands and chars, are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven surge height of 8-12 feet above the normal astronomical tide.
Additionally, the low-lying areas, offshore islands, and chars of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, and Bhola may be inundated by a surge height of 5-7 feet.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.