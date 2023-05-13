Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in five districts

The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Chattogram, Sylhet, and Barishal divisions. It may trigger landslides in hilly regions of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Chattogram.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) came up with the forecast in a special weather bulletin at around 10:00 am on Saturday.