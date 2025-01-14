Appeal hearing against Khaleda Zia’s conviction ends, verdict Wednesday

Later, in response to an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the High Court on 30 October that year, raised her jail term to 10 years.

Khaleda Zia, also a former prime minister, filed two leave to appeal petitions with the Appellate Division on 14 March 2019 through her lawyer challenging the HC verdict.

The Appellate Division on 11 November last year granted the petitions and stayed the effectiveness of the conviction order. Following this, she filed a separate appeal against the conviction order.

Besides, former member of parliament Kazi Salimul Haque Kamal and businessperson Sharfuddin Ahmed last year filed separate petitions against the High Court order that upheld 10-year imprisonment.

The hearing on Khaleda Zia’s appeal started on 7 January. On the third day, 9 January, the hearing on appeals of Khaleda Zia and Sharfuddin Ahmed ended.

The Appellate Division that day fixed 14 January, today, for hearing on the appeal of Kazi Salimul Haque Kamal.