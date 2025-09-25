Questions raised over long list of chief adviser's delegates

Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is currently in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

According to the official travel booklet, the number of travel companions, including security personnel and officials, is 62. However, according to government documents, the number is 104. Among the delegates are four advisers, along with six leaders from three political parties.

The political leaders accompanying the delegation are: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Acting Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher and member Mohammad Nakibur Rahman (who joined from the United States), and Akhtar Hossain and Tasnim Jara, the Member Secretary and Senior Joint Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), respectively.