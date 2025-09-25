UN General Assembly
Questions raised over long list of chief adviser's delegates
Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is currently in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.
According to the official travel booklet, the number of travel companions, including security personnel and officials, is 62. However, according to government documents, the number is 104. Among the delegates are four advisers, along with six leaders from three political parties.
The political leaders accompanying the delegation are: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Acting Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher and member Mohammad Nakibur Rahman (who joined from the United States), and Akhtar Hossain and Tasnim Jara, the Member Secretary and Senior Joint Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), respectively.
In past political governments, it was common for such delegations to include not only government officials but also ruling party leaders, activists, and preferred individuals. Additionally, businesspeople would often join these trips at their own expense. This time, the interim government has included leaders from three political parties in the delegation. However, the large size of the delegation has raised questions in various quarters.
Critics are questioning whether the supposedly non-partisan interim government is following in the footsteps of political regimes.
Diplomatic sources note that during the scheduled address of the head of government at the UNGA, only a few members of the delegation are typically allowed to attend inside the UN venue.
According to officials at the foreign ministry, during previous political administrations, the prime minister's delegation to the UNGA often included 150 to 200 members. In 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina traveled to New York with 180 delegates. In 2019, the number reached 292. However, during the 2007–08 military-backed caretaker government, delegation sizes were kept relatively small.
At the 79th UNGA session in 2024, Professor Yunus had a 57-member delegation. At that time, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain stated at a press conference before the trip that the interim government had committed to cost-cutting measures. However, he noted that some expenses—such as those related to security—were unavoidable.
Last year, while the official travel booklet listed 57 delegates for Professor Yunus’s trip, government records showed the number was over 80. This year, the booklet lists 62 delegates, while official records show 104. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs typically prepares both the booklet and the official documentation for such high-level foreign trips.
Taking large delegations on foreign trips for bilateral and international meetings has long been a tradition among top Bangladeshi leaders.
Despite the size of this year’s delegation, some political leaders reportedly faced harassment at New York’s JFK Airport. Naturally, this has raised further questions. Many believe that Bangladesh’s Permanent Mission to the UN cannot avoid responsibility for the incident.
Two separate lists
Conversations with several officials from the foreign ministry reveal that for high-level foreign visits, two different lists of delegates are typically prepared. For each such trip, the ministry produces an official travel booklet, which includes the itinerary, list of travel companions, accommodation arrangements, transportation plans, relevant destination guidelines, important contact numbers, and more. Primarily, the names included in this booklet are those traveling on the same flight as the top leader.
In addition to those listed in the booklet, the foreign ministry prepares another list consisting of officials and staff who are involved in supporting the visit in various capacities. Not all of them travel with the leader on the same flight. Some join the visit earlier or midway through, depending on their assigned responsibilities. Others may be brought in from different diplomatic missions to assist with specific tasks during the visit.
For example, for the current visit of the Chief Adviser, diplomat Shoeb Abdullah traveled from Kathmandu to New York for two weeks to assist. Earlier this year, he was transferred from Bangladesh’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York to the embassy in Kathmandu.
Who are the delegates?
For the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the travel booklet lists 62 delegates, whereas official government records mention 104.
Both lists include the following four advisers: Asif Nazrul, Md Touhid Hossain, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Adilur Rahman Khan.
Two individuals holding the rank of adviser are also listed: Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy for International Affairs to the Chief Adviser and Khalilur Rahman, National Security Adviser.
One individual with the rank of state minister is also included: Chowdhury Ashiq Mahmud bin Harun, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).
According to official records, this time the chief adviser is accompanied by19 security personnel, and 47 other government officials.