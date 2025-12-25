Chief adviser’s special assistant Khoda Baksh Chowdhury resigns

Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser for the home ministry, has resigned. His resignation letter has been accepted by the president. The chief adviser’s press wing disclosed the information on Wednesday night.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said the president had accepted the resignation of Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, who had been appointed special assistant with the status of state minister and entrusted with exercising executive authority at the home ministry under the interim government.

In November last year, interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus appointed three individuals as special assistants with the rank of state minister. They were tasked with assisting the advisers of the home, health and education ministries and were given executive authority in those ministries.