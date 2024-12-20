Bangladesh named The Economist’s country of the year

The report lauded Bangladesh for its political transformation in 2024. It noted, “Our winner is Bangladesh, which overthrew an autocrat this year. In August, student-led protests forced the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, who had ruled the country of 175 million for 15 years. A daughter of an independence hero, she once presided over swift economic growth. But she became repressive, rigging elections, jailing opponents and ordering the security forces to shoot protesters. Huge sums of money were stolen on her watch.

Bangladesh has a history of vengeful violence when power changes hands. The main opposition party, the BNP, is venal. Islamic extremism is a threat. Yet the transition has so far been encouraging.”

The report highlighted the role of a temporary technocratic government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, stating, “A temporary technocratic government, led by Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel peace prizewinner, is backed by students, the army, business and civil society. It has restored order and stabilised the economy.”

Looking ahead, the report acknowledged the challenges Bangladesh faces, including the need to rebuild ties with India and lay the groundwork for credible elections in 2025. “In 2025 it will need to repair ties with India and decide when to hold elections—first ensuring that the courts are neutral and the opposition has time to organise. None of this will be easy. But for toppling a despot and taking strides towards a more liberal government, Bangladesh is our country of the year.”