Five fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 0.28 per cent from Friday's 0.67 per cent as 1,796 samples were tested in a day.
Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased to 98.10 per cent whereas the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.