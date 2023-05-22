No reason for imposing fresh sanction on Bangladesh: Razzaq

Agriculture Minister Md. Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said there is no reason for imposing fresh sanction by the US, reports news agency BSS.
“I hope the USA will not impose fresh sanction on Bangladesh.... there is no reason for imposing fresh sanction on Bangladesh,” he told a meeting with newspersons at his ministry, an official release said.
Razzaque said they (the US) will understand the reality and cooperate in holding a free, fair and acceptable election.
As an independent sovereign nation we never desire and cannot easily take foreign interference in our internal affairs, he said, adding, “The general election will be held in the country after six months as per the constitution.”
Meanwhile, agriculture secretary Wahida Akhtar said there is no need to deworm insects or fumigation in the country when importing raw cotton from the United States.
“We used to get release permit from the port in the case of importing cotton from the United States, as it had to be freed from insects,” she said when a delegation of the US met with her in the conference room of the agriculture ministry.