US-Israel attacks on Iran: What will happen to Bangladesh’s labour market in Middle East

The Middle East has effectively been drawn into war following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The rapidly deteriorating security situation is directly impacting Bangladeshi workers in the oil‑rich Gulf region, with reports so far confirming the deaths of two Bangladeshi workers and injuries to seven others.

With air communication suspended, the sending of new workers to the six Gulf countries—the main destinations for overseas employment—has effectively come to a halt. If the war prolongs, officials concerned fear a major blow to remittance inflows.

According to government statistics, about 4.5 million Bangladeshi workers are currently employed in the six oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Data from Bangladesh Bank shows that in fiscal year 2025–26, about 45.40 per cent of total remittance income came from these GCC countries in the Middle East.