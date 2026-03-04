US-Israel attacks on Iran: What will happen to Bangladesh’s labour market in Middle East
The Middle East has effectively been drawn into war following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran.
The rapidly deteriorating security situation is directly impacting Bangladeshi workers in the oil‑rich Gulf region, with reports so far confirming the deaths of two Bangladeshi workers and injuries to seven others.
With air communication suspended, the sending of new workers to the six Gulf countries—the main destinations for overseas employment—has effectively come to a halt. If the war prolongs, officials concerned fear a major blow to remittance inflows.
According to government statistics, about 4.5 million Bangladeshi workers are currently employed in the six oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.
Data from Bangladesh Bank shows that in fiscal year 2025–26, about 45.40 per cent of total remittance income came from these GCC countries in the Middle East.
Airspace closed, travel uncertain
Sources from Bangladesh missions in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain said that after the ongoing conflict, several Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace. As a result, scheduled flights have been cancelled and many workers are stranded.
In some countries, Bangladeshi workers’ visas—especially entry visas—are close to expiration, increasing anxiety among them. In this situation, the process of sending new workers abroad has become stalled. At the same time, those who came home on leave or for emergency needs are now uncertain about returning.
Several officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that although the departure of new workers to the Middle East is currently almost uncertain, visa and flight-related problems will be resolved. Qatar has already extended the validity of entry visas by one month. Other countries are also considering extending visa validity.
When asked how cancelled flights would be addressed, a concerned government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that tickets purchased from Biman Bangladesh Airlines would be rescheduled. Other airlines have also been requested to reschedule tickets for Bangladeshi workers.
Qatar extends visa validity
In response to the situation, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has decided to extend by one month the validity of all types of visas that have expired or are about to expire.
According to the Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar and local media outlet Doha News, the decision took effect from 28 February for one month and may be extended further depending on the situation.
Diplomatic sources said that last Monday, the Qatari government organised a briefing for foreign diplomats. During the briefing, most countries requested an extension of visa validity. Considering those requests, the Qatari government decided to extend entry visas by one month.
In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said that the visa extension would be completed automatically through the electronic system. No fee will be required, and there will be no need to appear at any office or submit any application.
However, for visas that expired before 28 February, the extension benefit will apply only after paying the prescribed fine.
The Ministry of Interior said it will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the legal stability of residents and visitors in Qatar and will take necessary measures.
Contribution of GCC to remittances
According to statistics from the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas employment, among the six GCC countries, nearly 2 million Bangladeshi workers are in Saudi Arabia, 1 million in the United Arab Emirates, 700,000 in Oman, 450,000 in Qatar, 150,000 in Bahrain, and 140,000 in Kuwait.
According to Bangladesh Bank data, in the first quarter (July–September) of fiscal year 2025–26, total remittance inflow was approximately Tk 7.59 billion. Of this, about Tk 3.44 billion came from the six GCC countries, accounting for 45.40 per cent of total remittance income.
Concerned stakeholders believe that if the conflict continues for a long time, new employment opportunities may decline, and remittance inflows may also slow down. This could have broader impacts on the overall economy.