US special envoy visits Rohingya camps, refugees appeal for support to facilitate repatriation

Sergio Gor was accompanied by a US Embassy delegation led by the United States Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent T. Christensen.

Speaking about this visit, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and Additional Secretary, told Prothom Alo that the United States is one of the largest donors supporting humanitarian assistance in the Rohingya camps.

He further said the delegation had visited primarily to observe first-hand the programmes funded by the US government. In addition to touring various service centres, the delegation climbed an observation tower to gain an overview of conditions across the camps.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said the Rohingya appealed to the delegation for US support in ensuring their safe, voluntary, sustainable and dignified repatriation. They also expressed their desire to return to Myanmar's Rakhine State as soon as possible.

Following the visit, the delegation held a brief meeting with officials at the RRRC office in Cox's Bazar on Friday afternoon.