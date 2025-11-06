Probe finds pilot’s error in Milestone School aircraft crash

The investigation committee formed over an Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College here found the pilot’s operational error and recommended that all Air Force initial training be conducted outside Dhaka.

“The probe body concluded that the tragedy resulted from a pilot’s operational error during flying, which led to a loss of control over the aircraft. Among the major recommendations, the body proposed that, for public safety, all initial Air Force training should henceforth be conducted outside Dhaka,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy this afternoon.

He said, earlier today, head of the investigation committee Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division, formally handed over the report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

The devastating accident occurred on 21 July when an Air Force training aircraft crashed onto the school premises, killing 36 people - 28 students, three teachers, three parents, one staff member and the pilot.

The press secretary said the probe committee formed on 29 July, interviewed around 150 individuals, including experts, eyewitnesses, and victims’ families, and gathered 168 pieces of information. Based on the findings, the committee placed 33 recommendations to the government, he added.