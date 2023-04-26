List of Razakars will be published by Dec: Mozammel Haque

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Tuesday said the ministry would publish a list of Razakars (Pakistani collaborators), who committed crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War, by December this year.
Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque said while talking to journalists after visiting the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) here this afternoon.
Earlier, there was no law to make the list of Razakars. Recently, Jatiya Sangsad passed a law and a committee headed by chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Shajahan Khan has been formed to make a list, he said.