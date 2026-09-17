Mahdi Amin urges Indian envoy to prevent fugitives from creating instability
Prime Minister’s Adviser and spokesperson of Prime Minister’s Office Mahdi Amin has urged the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh to ensure that fugitive allies of fascism and convicted criminals staying in India cannot make any attempt to create instability.
He made the call when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister’s Office here this morning.
Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe was present at the meeting.
The meeting discussed ways to further improve bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
The meeting emphasised the need to further strengthen the democratic environment and values of the two countries. Both sides agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a sustainable and dignified level based on mutual respect, equality, fairness and justice.
They also held constructive discussions on resolving existing issues and challenges through mutual dialogue and cooperation.
During discussions on the multidimensional framework of bilateral relations, emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation in education, health, sports, culture and tourism. The meeting also discussed expanding business, trade and investment.
Highlighting the immense potential of information technology and innovation, both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in various promising areas, including science and technology.