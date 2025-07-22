Fake photos circulating on social media over Milestone aircraft crash

Yesterday, a fighter jet of the Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College. Soon after the incident, a series of fake images began circulating on social media.

A Facebook page named Durbin News posted about the incident, attaching a photo of a white aircraft engulfed in flames. However, fact-checking organisation Rumor Scanner later verified that this image was also fake.

Fact-checking group Dismislab identified a total of six AI-generated images that spread on Facebook shortly after the crash. According to the organisation, these images contained visual inconsistencies that raised suspicion. In one image, the crashed aircraft is seen standing intact on the field; in another, it appears that two planes have crashed—none of which reflect the actual event.

Dismislab noted that one of the images contained a spelling error in the words "school and college"—a common issue found in AI-generated images. Additionally, most of the images showed unrealistic fire placement and aircraft structures that did not align with reality. These verified images strongly suggest they were generated by AI.

The visible inconsistencies in the images indicate that they were likely created with the intent to mislead and spread misinformation.