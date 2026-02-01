Editors’ Council expresses concern over draft media and broadcasting commission ordinances
The Editors’ Council has expressed concern over the draft ordinances for the proposed National Media Commission and Broadcasting Commission.
The organisation of newspaper editors considers the hasty publication of such important draft ordinances just days before the national election to be undesirable and unreasonable.
The concern was expressed in a statement issued on behalf of the Editors’ Council by its president Nurul Kabir and general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud today, Sunday.
It may be noted that no recommendation of the Media Reform Commission has been implemented even 10 months after its report was submitted.
Now, at the very final stage of the interim government’s tenure, an initiative has been taken to establish a National Media Commission.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting prepared a draft titled National Media Commission Ordinance, 2026 and published it on the ministry’s website last Wednesday to solicit opinions.
Only three days were allotted for submitting feedback. Prior to that, on Tuesday, a draft of the Broadcasting Commission Ordinance was also published to establish a Broadcasting Commission.
In other words, the Ministry of Information seeks to form two separate commissions.
The national election is scheduled for 12 February, after which a new government will be formed. The tenure of the current government is also nearing its end.
In this context, questions have arisen over the initiative to form two separate commissions in haste while disregarding the recommendations of the Media Reform Commission.
In its statement, the Editors’ Council said it is deeply concerned about both the process and timing of the formulation of the two recently published draft ordinances concerning the National Media Commission and the Broadcasting Commission, which are available on the website of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
With the election imminent, the Editors’ Council considers the rushed release of draft ordinances of such significance and far-reaching impact to be undesirable and unreasonable.
Draft legislation directly related to media freedom, professional journalistic standards, and the future of the broadcasting system cannot be considered acceptable if prepared without proper discussion and review.
The Editors’ Council believes that the structure and provisions of these draft ordinances indicate a clear risk of increased state control rather than the protection of media freedom.
Furthermore, the initiative to complete the law-making process by inviting opinions within such a limited timeframe runs counter to participatory and democratic practices.
The Editors’ Council maintains that legislation of this importance should be enacted only after the formation of an elected parliament and through extensive and meaningful consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including journalists, editors, media organisations, and representatives of civil society.
On the question of ensuring media freedom and professional security, haste is not the answer; rather, a transparent, participatory, and responsible process is in the best interests of the country and democracy, the Editors’ Council added.