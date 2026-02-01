Editors’ Council expresses concern over draft media and broadcasting commission ordinances

The concern was expressed in a statement issued on behalf of the Editors’ Council by its president Nurul Kabir and general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud today, Sunday.

It may be noted that no recommendation of the Media Reform Commission has been implemented even 10 months after its report was submitted.

Now, at the very final stage of the interim government’s tenure, an initiative has been taken to establish a National Media Commission.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting prepared a draft titled National Media Commission Ordinance, 2026 and published it on the ministry’s website last Wednesday to solicit opinions.

Only three days were allotted for submitting feedback. Prior to that, on Tuesday, a draft of the Broadcasting Commission Ordinance was also published to establish a Broadcasting Commission.

In other words, the Ministry of Information seeks to form two separate commissions.