Dengue claims one more life; 406 new cases recorded in 24hrs

The country reported one more death from dengue in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 52, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same period, 406 new dengue patients were hospitalised across the country, raising the total number of infections to 13,594 since January.

The latest fatality was reported from the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).