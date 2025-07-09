Dengue claims one more life; 406 new cases recorded in 24hrs
The country reported one more death from dengue in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 52, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the same period, 406 new dengue patients were hospitalised across the country, raising the total number of infections to 13,594 since January.
The latest fatality was reported from the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
Among the new cases, 36 were recorded under Dhaka North City Corporation and 53 under DSCC.
Outside the capital, dengue infections were reported as follows: 98 cases in Barishal Division, 78 in Chattogram Division, 64 in Dhaka Division (excluding city areas), 35 in Khulna Division, 31 in Rajshahi Division, five in Rangpur Division, four in Mymensingh Division and two in Sylhet Division -- none within city corporation areas.
Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives in the country.