No one will be forced to join political programmes: JCD president

Addressing the newly admitted students, the Chhatra Dal president said, “Student politics must never force ordinary students to participate in any programme. There will never again be a politics of illegal occupation or a politics of taking over residential rooms in Bangladesh.”

Rakibul Islam advised the students to focus on their studies and career development. He said they had secured admission to the university after competing with hundreds of thousands of other students and therefore should make the most of every moment rather than waste their time.

He urged them not to view the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) or government jobs as the only career options, but to explore employment opportunities in the private sector, IT, the ready-made garment industry and other fields.