BTRC officials earn large honoraria by labeling routine tasks as 'research'

The regular task of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is to advise and provide proposals to the government in formulating national telecommunication-related policies.

However, allegations have made that the commission's officials are receiving separate honorariums by labeling this task as ''research. ''

According to related sources, during a past interim government, an honorarium of Tk 1. 628 million was set for the officials involved in the creation of the ''Telecommunication Network and Licensing Policy, '' which was presented as ''research. '' This amount was approved in the latest commission meeting of the BTRC.

On the other hand, those involved in drafting the ''Guideline for Policy Implementation'' have been allocated Tk 1. 225 million as honorarium. The process of verification for the disbursement of this amount is currently underway.