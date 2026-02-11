No possibility of lower voter turnout in absence of Awami League: EC

A BBC journalist asked the Election Commissioner whether initiatives have been taken to ensure a free, fair, and credible election, but a major party is effectively unable to participate—does this cast a shadow on the election’s credibility? There may be people in Bangladesh who wish to support that party, but tomorrow their choice will not be on the ballot. Is the government not concerned about the legitimacy of the election?

In response, Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah said that the context of this election must not be forgotten. For one and a half decades, this country suffered from a democratic deficit. Those who are now in their thirties never had the opportunity to vote. We are going through a transformation process. Those who were involved in electoral processes that deprived people of their democratic rights are now facing legal proceedings. That is why certain entities are barred from participating in the election. However, this will not reduce voter turnout—you will see that tomorrow.

In a follow-up question, another BBC journalist asked whether he was therefore supporting the ban. In reply, the Election Commissioner said, he is saying this is a matter of a specific context and they must not forget the events of July–August 2024.