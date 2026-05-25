‘Yasin Bahini opens fire’ on RAB camp in Jungle Salimpur

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has claimed that members of the criminal group known as “Yasin Bahini” opened fire on a RAB camp in Jungle Salimpur of Sitakunda, Chattogram, late Sunday night.

According to RAB, the attack took place around 2:00am. The force said its members returned fire in self-defence. However, no information about casualties was immediately available.

RAB-7 Chattogram Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Hafizur Rahman disclosed the matter in a text message sent to various media outlets around 3:30am. Additional forces have since been deployed in the area.