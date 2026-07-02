Electricity generation from Aminbazar landfill to begin in Nov 2028: Shahe Alam
Electricity generation from waste at the Aminbazar landfill in Baliarpur, Savar, is expected to begin in November 2028, said State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development & Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam.
He made the announcement while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Aminbazar landfill operations this afternoon.
The state minister said that clearance from the Department of Environment has already been obtained and all preparations have been completed to begin electricity generation from November 2028.
Mir Shahe Alam added that the government will not need to make any investment in the project, as the entire waste-to-energy operation will be financed by the implementing foreign company.
State Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Faridul Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan and others were present during the inspection.