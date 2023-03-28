Teachers interested in private tutoring, no time to take care of weak students

A student who obtains less than 30 per cent of marks in one or more subjects and does not perform better in continuous assessment (CA) is considered less meritorious. According to the DSHE, class and subject teachers will prepare the list of these students and keep a record on students’ name, roll number, reasons of weakness, type of assistance and outcome of assistance on a dairy.

The latest report of DSHE recommenced for identifying less meritorious students and taking effective measures for them while regional director and district, upazila and thana education officers have been instructed to implement these recommendations.

The DSHE monitored and inspected the secondary schools of the country after dividing those in five categories. Upazila and thana education officers along with other officials of the DSHE are tasked with monitoring and inspecting a school of A category (good) in every three months, a school of B category in two months, a school of C category (good) in one-and-a-half month, and a school of D category (weak) in every month, but sources said schools are not monitored closely.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dhaka’s Ramna thana education officer Abdullah Al Faruk said there are 39 schools under his jurisdiction and most of the schools take steps for week students, but a few schools do not take it at all.

According to education officials, students performing badly on a subject will be taught separately outside the regular classes.

Former principal of Government Laboratory High School, Dhaka Md Abu Sayed Bhuiyan said this is not a very difficult. But, the reality is most of the schools do not have adequate teachers and many schools do not even have teachers as per their organogram, that is why it is really a difficult to work on it.

There are, for example, 70-80 students in every class at the Government Laboratory High School, he said adding, the school do not have adequate number of teachers to identify the students performing poorly and take classes separately.

Holidays are underway in the secondary schools across the country. However, this correspondent saw AKM Obaidullah, principal of Segun Bagicha High School in the capital, at the latter office on Monday.

Replying to a query on measures taken for the care of less meritorious students separately, he told Prothom Alo his school has arrangements to identify weak students, but it has not possible to provide those student with assistance as much as they need.

Teachers are reluctant to stay after fixed time and had there been a government instruction on this matter it would have been better, he added.