Football passion grows into a green movement with 4,000-tree campaign

In Bangladesh, the FIFA World Cup is more than a sporting event. From village tea stalls to city rooftops, the tournament brings an outpouring of passion as fans proudly display their favourite teams' flags and jerseys.

Among young people in particular, football often inspires a level of enthusiasm that few other social movements can match. However, when that passion extends beyond the thrill of the game, it can create a lasting impact.

That is the idea behind Argentina Fans for Nature, a youth-led initiative that has transformed support for the Argentine national football team into a nationwide environmental campaign.