West Bengal human rights org
BSF forcing women and children into Bangladesh at gunpoint: APDR
India's Border Security Force (BSF) is reportedly attempting to forcibly push numerous people suspected of being Bangladeshis into Bangladesh from various parts of West Bengal, according to the prominent West Bengal human rights organisation, Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR).
As a result of this incident, APDR has called for a protest march in Malda city on 11 June, as stated by the organization's vice-president, Ranjit Saha.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after coming to power in West Bengal, had included in their election manifesto that if they come to power, they will adopt the policy of ''Detect, Deport, Delete''.
After assuming power, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari initiated the establishment of ''holding centres'' or detention centres to identify and send suspected Bangladeshis there, along with transferring land to the BSF.
Consequently, a push back to Bangladesh began (push in to Bangladesh).
As a result, many people remain stranded in the areas between the two countries, stated the West Bengal human rights organisation APDR in a press release on Sunday.
Describing the situation as ''deeply concerning, '' APDR's statement mentioned, ''The BSF is forcibly taking many people suspected of being Bangladeshis, especially women and children, to various district borders and threatening them with guns to push them into Bangladesh. '' However, the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) is not allowing them to enter, as noted in the release.
APDR stated that due to this situation, many people have been forced to remain stranded for days in ''no man''s land'' at various border areas.
Among them are pregnant women and children who are not receiving food or water and are enduring extreme conditions in sun, rain, and storms. A horrific inhumane situation has emerged.
Highlighting that the BSF is denying responsibility by pushing these people into no man's land, the human rights organisation indicated, ''The BSF says they are Bangladeshis, and thus, BSF has no responsibility. On the other hand, the BGB says there is no proof they are Bangladeshis. According to the BGB, they are Indians. As a result, several people are forced to live a dangerous life without food and drinking water in front of the armed forces of both countries. ''
APDR reported that this situation prevails in several areas along the India-Bangladesh border.
The organisation remarked, ''We believe India's Detect, Delete, Deport (3D) policy is unconstitutional and illegal. It is against Sections 21 and 14 of the Constitution. This policy is the source of the current crisis.''
Article 14 of India's Constitution guarantees equal fundamental rights to all persons within India's territory. Article 21 ensures the protection of life and personal liberty for all citizens.
Ranjit Saha of APDR
Ranjit Saha, Vice-President of the human rights organisation APDR, has demanded the repeal of India's unconstitutional ''3D'' policy.
He states, ''All people left at the no man's land or zero point by the BSF must be taken back immediately. We demand the Government of India immediately repeal the push back policy that creates crimes against humanity. We are drawing the attention of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in this matter and demanding intervention. ''