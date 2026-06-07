BSF forcing women and children into Bangladesh at gunpoint: APDR

India's Border Security Force (BSF) is reportedly attempting to forcibly push numerous people suspected of being Bangladeshis into Bangladesh from various parts of West Bengal, according to the prominent West Bengal human rights organisation, Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR).

As a result of this incident, APDR has called for a protest march in Malda city on 11 June, as stated by the organization's vice-president, Ranjit Saha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after coming to power in West Bengal, had included in their election manifesto that if they come to power, they will adopt the policy of ''Detect, Deport, Delete''.

After assuming power, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari initiated the establishment of ''holding centres'' or detention centres to identify and send suspected Bangladeshis there, along with transferring land to the BSF.

Consequently, a push back to Bangladesh began (push in to Bangladesh).

As a result, many people remain stranded in the areas between the two countries, stated the West Bengal human rights organisation APDR in a press release on Sunday.