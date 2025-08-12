Govt ready to hand over power to elected representatives: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said the government is now ready to hand over power to the elected representatives as it has already announced the election timeframe.

"We are now ready to hand over power to the elected representatives. I have already announced the election time," he said while exchanging views with Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Chief Adviser said the government is working to ensure the voting rights of expatriates in this election.

"I hope this time you will have a new experience. You will all be voters and will be able to vote. We have discussed this issue with the Election Commission. They are taking preparations," he added.