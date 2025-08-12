Govt ready to hand over power to elected representatives: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said the government is now ready to hand over power to the elected representatives as it has already announced the election timeframe.
"We are now ready to hand over power to the elected representatives. I have already announced the election time," he said while exchanging views with Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Chief Adviser said the government is working to ensure the voting rights of expatriates in this election.
"I hope this time you will have a new experience. You will all be voters and will be able to vote. We have discussed this issue with the Election Commission. They are taking preparations," he added.
Prof Yunus expressed gratitude to the Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia for their important contribution to the economy of Bangladesh.
"You are making a huge contribution to the economy. We have to recognise your contribution. We have to ensure the voting rights of expatriates in the next election."
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul were also present at the meeting.
The Chief Adviser said since assuming office, the government tried to discuss with the expatriates and listen to their words.
"You have many complaints, some of which are fair. We are continuously trying to resolve these problems. We are trying to reduce the complications," he said.
He also said the government has taken very quick measures to resolve the passport-related complications and the 'Nagorik Seba Bangladesh' initiative is being taken to provide all government services to the expatriates.
In addition, work is underway to create a special app for expatriates so that all Bangladeshi expatriates living in different countries of the world can stay connected on one platform, the Chief Adviser said.
Referring to the role of expatriates in Bangladesh's economic recovery from the devastating situation, he said the situation in the country has now returned to a comfortable state. "You have made a big contribution to the recovery of the economy."
Several problems of Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia were discussed in the meeting.
Among those, discussions have been held with Malaysian authorities on increasing manpower at the embassy, granting Graduate Plus visas to Bangladeshi students, regularising those who have become irregular, and cooperation in the trade and industry sectors, said Expatriate Welfare Adviser Asif Nazrul.
Representatives from different professions, classes, organisations, and businesses participated in the meeting.