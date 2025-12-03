Bangladesh reports 391 deaths from dengue this year
Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 391 this year.
The recent fatalities occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Mymensingh Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the period, 490 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 96, 067 this year.
Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.
According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.