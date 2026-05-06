Inflation once again exceeds 9pc, putting middle class under pressure

Inflation has once again exceeded 9 per cent. In April, the latest inflation rate was 9.04 per cent. Experts believe that the increase in fuel prices has impacted inflation. As a result of rising inflation, the pressure on limited and middle-income families has increased once more.

Today, Wednesday, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released the inflation figures for April. In March, the inflation rate was 8.71 per cent.

After four consecutive months of rising inflation, it had decreased in March, but it rose again in April. This means that inflation has been over 9 per cent for five of the past six months.