Shirin Sharmin falls on the stairs in court

After being missing for over a year and a half since the July mass uprising, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was finally arrested and detained in prison.

The police requested custody of the former Speaker for questioning in connection with an attempted murder case related to the July mass uprising, but the court did not grant this request. Similarly, her bail application was rejected by the judge.

Following a 20-minute hearing at the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Shirin Sharmin was ordered to be sent to prison. After the order, there was a clash between lawyers supporting the Awami League whose activities are now currently banned, and those supporting the BNP in the court premises as slogans were chanted.

Sixty-year-old Shirin Sharmin was elected the first female Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament in 2013 on an Awami League nomination. She held the position continuously until the July uprising in 2024.

After the Awami League was ousted from power during the July mass uprising, Shirin Sharmin and her family took shelter in Dhaka Cantonment.