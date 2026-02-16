Dhaka Central University appoints first Vice-Chancellor

An official of the Ministry informed Prothom Alo that the authorities finalised the appointment in the latter part of the day. The Ministry will publish the notification on its website today (Monday).

Professor Abdul Haseeb had been serving as the dean of the faculty of postgraduate studies at BUET prior to this appointment. He now assumes office as the founding vice-chancellor of the new university.

The appointment carries a tenure of four years. However, the president, in his capacity as chancellor, may revoke the appointment at any time if deemed necessary.