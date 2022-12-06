Reaffirm importance of peaceful assembly, inclusive elections

The 15 missions in Bangladesh are: Australian High Commission, British High Commission, High Commission of Canada, Embassy of Denmark, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of France, Embassy of Germany, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Japan, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Switzerland and Embassy of the United States of America.
The release said, “As we approach Human Rights Day on 10 December, we would like to highlight the fundamental role democracy plays in protecting human rights and promoting development.”
"We celebrate the freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and reaffirm the importance of all UN member states adhering to their commitments to free expression, peaceful assembly, and elections, among others outlined in the Declaration," the statement added.
In the statement, the 15 countries said they support and promote democratic governance as a set of values and principles to follow for meaningful participation, equality, security, and inclusive human and economic development.