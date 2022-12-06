Reaffirm importance of peaceful assembly, inclusive elections

Some 15 foreign missions in Bangladesh have reaffirmed the importance of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"We, as friends and partners of Bangladesh, eager to further support its success, reaffirm the importance of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," these countries said.

The foreign missions including USA, UK, Germany, Canada and France, issued a joint statement on Tuesday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to free expression, peaceful assembly, and elections outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

They came up with this statement on Tuesday to mark the upcoming Human Rights Day on 10 December -- a day when the BNP is going to hold their divisional mass rally in Dhaka. But the location of the rally is yet to be fixed.

While the BNP wants to hold their rally at Naya Paltan area, police says the party won’t be allowed to hold any rally on road, except the open space.