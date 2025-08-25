Bangladesh visit was ‘highly productive’, Ishaq Dar says before leaving

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar described his 36-hour visit to Bangladesh as “highly productive.”

Dar expressed his firm belief that this trip would inject new momentum into Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. There would be more exchange of visits as well as enhanced cooperation in various fields.

He conveyed this optimism in a post on X (formerly Twitter) before departing Dhaka at the end of his Bangladesh visit.

Ishaq Dar had arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon and left Dhaka late Sunday night.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Ishaq Dar held a foreign ministerial level bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.