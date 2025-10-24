JAAGO Foundation launches 'Climate Capsule,' urges strengthening YLOs ahead of COP30

JAAGO Foundation on Thursday announced the launch of its new publication, "Climate Capsule: Youth Voice for COP 30," following a climate action advocacy event in Dhaka.

The publication compiles critical data on climate change impacts across Bangladesh's eight divisions and features the key perspectives and demands of local Youth-Led Organisations (YLOs), according to a press release.

The launch was the culmination of JAAGO Foundation’s nationwide campaign on climate action, “Voices of Climate: Our Climate, Our Future”, supported by Gildan, with knowledge partnership provided by ActionAid Bangladesh.