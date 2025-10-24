JAAGO Foundation launches 'Climate Capsule,' urges strengthening YLOs ahead of COP30
JAAGO Foundation on Thursday announced the launch of its new publication, "Climate Capsule: Youth Voice for COP 30," following a climate action advocacy event in Dhaka.
The publication compiles critical data on climate change impacts across Bangladesh's eight divisions and features the key perspectives and demands of local Youth-Led Organisations (YLOs), according to a press release.
The launch was the culmination of JAAGO Foundation’s nationwide campaign on climate action, “Voices of Climate: Our Climate, Our Future”, supported by Gildan, with knowledge partnership provided by ActionAid Bangladesh.
The event successfully convened 16 YLOs from across the country, fostering an intergenerational dialogue that included government officials, COP negotiators, journalists, and development partners.
Speakers at the event emphasized the necessity of empowering and resourcing grassroots YLOs to bolster national climate resilience.
Projesh Kumar Saha, Deputy Director, Department of Youth Development (DYD), stressed the dual nature of youth empowerment and responsibility, "Today's youth are significantly more empowered, yet this empowerment is coupled with an increased responsibility. As a professional dedicated to youth development, I consistently prioritize the capacity building of YLOs. They require substantial resource mobilization from both national and international communities to meet the demands of this critical work."
The Founder and Executive Director of JAAGO Foundation, Korvi Rakshand, underscored the gap between YLOs' commitment and their capacity, "YLOs possess the inherent drive and are actively engaged with the communities most vulnerable to climate change. However, their operational sustainability is compromised without adequate funding. There is a critical need for serious capacity development across organizational management, project development, and partnership building... An aggregator role is essential to bridge this gap, ensuring INGOs and donors can easily find and support them. We are confident that with enhanced skills, our YLOs will effectively deliver the localized impact required by their communities."
Asim Chandra Banik, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), acknowledged the government’s support while identifying a key administrative challenge, "We highly value volunteerism, and the government has specific fund allocations to support these organizations. However, we currently lack a comprehensive registry of the organizations actively working in this space. Enhanced coordination and connectivity are vital for effective resource deployment and successful partnership."
A youth participant from Khulna, Nustat Jahan Juhi, highlighted the role of individual choices in mitigation efforts, “Every day we make a lot of personal decisions, many of which contribute to carbon emissions and climate change. Actions like reducing energy consumption, discouraging one-time plastic usage, and using reusable goods from the mass people can significantly reduce why climate change is happening now. If we reduce consumption, why will there be more production?”
The 'Climate Capsule'—a symbolic collection of local issues and demands from grassroot organisations—is intended to be a reliable reference for Bangladesh’s national delegation at the upcoming COP 30 in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025.
This initiative aims to amplify Bangladesh’s youth-led climate advocacy ahead of COP 30, positioning young voices at the forefront of global climate negotiations to ensure that the country’s unique vulnerabilities as one of the most climate-affected nations are duly represented on the international stage.