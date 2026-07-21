3 Myanmar security personnel detained after crossing Naf River into Teknaf

The three men were handed over to Teknaf Model police station on Monday night.

According to BGB sources, the three individuals swam across the Naf River and reached the area adjacent to the ice factory at Naittong Para in Teknaf Pourashava at around 12:00 pm on Monday. They were detained by members of the Teknaf Border Outpost (BOP) under the Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion. Their identities were subsequently verified.

The BGB said the detainees have been identified as Second Lieutenant Hein De Htet of Maungdaw town police station, police member Hein Zaw, and Kyaw Naing, a member of BGP Unit No. 3 in Buthidaung.

The force said they had been held captive for an extended period in areas of Rakhine State controlled by the Arakan Army (AA).