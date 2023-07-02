Rampal power plant shut down for maintenance

Power production at Rampal thermal power plant in Bagerhat district has been suspended since Friday night due to maintenance work, reports UNB.
Syed Ekramullah, managing director of Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), said the energy production at the power plant halted at 8:45 pm on Friday due to inspection and maintenance work.
"We have suspended the production due to maintenance, inspection work and technical glitch from 30 June night and we’ll try to resume the production on 4, 5 or 6 June," he said. Talking about the coal situation, Ekramullah said there is plenty of coal and a huge quantity of coal will arrive on 5 June by ship.
The 1320 MW coal-fired power plant has been set up at a cost of approximately USD 2 billion and is located in Rampal, in the Bagerhat district under Khulna division of Bangladesh.
The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project was constructed under the Indian government’s concessional financing scheme. On 6 September 2022, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly unveiled unit-1 of the power plant.