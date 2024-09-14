US delegation led by Donald Lu due today

The US delegation is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, in addition to engaging in other official meetings.

Foreign Secretary Jashim will also host a working lunch, which will be attended by representatives from relevant ministries.

The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, not just a single issue, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin told the media regarding the visit.

According to a spokesperson from the US Department of State, the discussions will focus on how the United States can contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability, and development priorities.