How much fuel is in stock, and how justified is panic buying?

In the last fiscal year (2024–25), 415,000 tonnes of octane were sold in the country. Based on this, the average daily demand for octane is about 1,100 tonnes. However, due to panic buying, daily demand has exceeded 2,000 tonnes (according to data from 1–4 March).

Sources at the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the state agency responsible for importing and supplying fuel, say this surge in demand is not justified. If fuel continues to be supplied at such a high rate, reserves will be depleted quickly, benefiting hoarders. For this reason, BPC has decided to reduce fuel supply to filling stations. Stations will receive 25 percent less fuel than what they received during the same period last year.

Last Friday, BPC also set limits on fuel sales at filling stations. Under the new rules, motorcycles can purchase 2 litres per day, and private cars 10 litres per day. Limits have also been set for buses and trucks.

According to BPC sources, starting today (Sunday), 913 tonnes of octane will be supplied daily. As of Saturday, octane reserves stood at 23,055 tonnes. At a supply rate of 913 tonnes per day, this stock could last about 25 days. In addition, 25,000 tonnes of octane from domestic sources are expected to be added to reserves this month. BPC is also looking for sources to import another 25,000 tonnes of octane.

If a total of 50,000 tonnes is added to reserves, it could last about 44 days (based on an average daily demand of 1,136 tonnes).