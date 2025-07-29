Maldives High Commission celebrates 60th anniversary of independence

The High Commission of the Republic of Maldives in Bangladesh hosted a reception at Sheraton yesterday to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Independence of Maldives.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, diplomats, government officials, travel and tour operators and members of the Maldivian community residing in Dhaka.

Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, was the chief guest.