Maldives High Commission celebrates 60th anniversary of independence
The High Commission of the Republic of Maldives in Bangladesh hosted a reception at Sheraton yesterday to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Independence of Maldives.
The event brought together a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, diplomats, government officials, travel and tour operators and members of the Maldivian community residing in Dhaka.
Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, was the chief guest.
The formal proceedings commenced with a solemn minute of silence in memory of the victims of the recent tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, symbolising the shared grief and solidarity between the two nations. This was followed by the national anthems of the Maldives and Bangladesh.
High Commissioner Shiuneen Rasheed reflected on the significance of the 60th Independence Day as a moment of national pride and resilience. She paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Maldivian people in their pursuit of self-determination and highlighted the Maldives' unwavering commitment to peace, democracy, and sustainable development.
The High Commissioner also underlined the longstanding friendship between the Maldives and Bangladesh, reaffirming the Maldives’ appreciation for Bangladesh’s continued support in regional and bilateral spheres.
Asif Nazrul, extended warm congratulations to the people and government of the Maldives on the auspicious occasion. In his remarks, he acknowledged the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral ties in the years to come.
A special highlight of the evening was the launch of a collaborative commemorative song featuring artists from both the Maldives and Bangladesh, symbolising cultural harmony and shared aspirations.