Engineering students staged sit-in for an hour at Matsya Bhaban

Earlier, the students brought out a procession from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) that paraded different intersections including Shaheed Minar, TSC, Doyel Chattar, Shikkha Bhaban, National Press Club, and High Court.

As the procession of protesters were moving towards DMP headquarters, it was intercepted by police at Matsya Bhaban intersection. Barred, the students took position in the street. After around an hour, the protesters left the intersection around 7:30pm.

They later took position in front of Engineer’s Institute, halting traffic to Shahbagh.