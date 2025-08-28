Protesters burn effigy of DC Masud Alam
Engineering students staged sit-in for an hour at Matsya Bhaban
Engineering students have staged sit-in at the Matsya Bhaban intersection of the city for an hour, halting traffic in the surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon.
The demonstrators also burned the effigy of police officer Masud Alam who is the Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Earlier, the students brought out a procession from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) that paraded different intersections including Shaheed Minar, TSC, Doyel Chattar, Shikkha Bhaban, National Press Club, and High Court.
As the procession of protesters were moving towards DMP headquarters, it was intercepted by police at Matsya Bhaban intersection. Barred, the students took position in the street. After around an hour, the protesters left the intersection around 7:30pm.
They later took position in front of Engineer’s Institute, halting traffic to Shahbagh.
Shahin Al Mohammad Tasrif, a student of BUET’s Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department said, they are demonstrating today to press home a two-point demand.
“Firstly, the home adviser and DC Masud have to seek apology and the latter has to be removed. Secondly, the three-point demand of demonstrating engineering students has to be implemented and a gazette has to be issued in this end soon.”
On Wednesday, police attacked demonstrators who were pressing for their three-point demands while they were marching to Jamuna, the residence of the Chief Adviser. Many students were injured as the police hurled stun grenades, tear sells and charged batons.