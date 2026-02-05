Thousands arrested on political grounds under interim govt, bail denied

The culture of intimidation and repression, including the widespread enforced disappearances that occurred during Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule, is believed to have largely subsided under Bangladesh’s interim government.

However, the government has arbitrarily detained thousands of people it considers political opponents. Bail for many of those held without trial is routinely being denied.

These observations were made in the 2026 annual report of the New York–based international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW), released on Wednesday.

The report said, “the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, established in 2024 following the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic Awami League government, struggled to maintain law and order, or deliver on promised human rights reforms. General elections are scheduled for February 2026.”

It stated that the interim government banned Awami League’s activities. “On 17 November, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced Hasina to death for crimes against humanity committed during the attempted suppression of 2024 protests.”