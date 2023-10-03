ACC summons Dr Yunus, 12 others in money embezzlement case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and 12 others to interrogate in a money embezzlement case.
Gulshan Anwar, a deputy director of ACC, issued a letter on 27 September, asking them to appear at the commission on Thursday.
Earlier on 30 May, the ACC official filed the case against Grameen Telecom chairman Dr Yunus and 12 others, alleging that they embezzled Tk 252 million, which actually belongs to the company's workers.
Later, ACC director general (admin), Rezwanur Rahman, said in a press briefing that the deputy inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments forwarded a report incorporating some complaints against the board of directors of Grameen Telecom.
The ACC formed a three-member committee to investigate the complaints on 28 July. As part of the process, the commission interrogated six people, including the managing director of Grameen Telecom, in phases in August.
The other accused in the case are Nazmul Islam, managing director of Grameen Telecom; Ashraful Hasan, former managing director; Parveen Mahmud; Nazneen Sultana; Shahjahan; Nurjahan Begum; and SM Hajjatul Islam Latifi, five directors; Yusuf Ali and Zafrul Hasan Sharif, its lawyers; Kamruzzaman, president of Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union; Feroz Mahmud Hasan, its general secretary; and Mainul Islam, representative of Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union.