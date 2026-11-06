5 coast guard ships renamed, removing 4 national leaders names and ‘Joy Bangla’
The government has renamed four Bangladesh Coast Guard ships previously named after the four national leaders. In addition, another Coast Guard vessel named 'Joy Bangla' has also been renamed.
In total, five Coast Guard ships have undergone name changes, according to a letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.
The ministry's letter stated that 'BCGS Tajuddin' has been renamed 'BCGS Nurul Islam', 'BCGS Syed Nazrul' is now 'BCGS Firoz Kabir', 'BCGS Mansur Ali' has been renamed 'BCGS M Humayun Kabir', and 'BCGS Kamruzzaman' has been rechristened 'BCGS Ashraf Siddiqui'. Furthermore, 'BCGS Joy Bangla' has been renamed 'BCGS Adomya Bangla'.
A source in the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the ministry had instructed the Coast Guard to rename the five vessels. In response, the Coast Guard sent proposals for new names to the ministry. The approval of the new names was formally conveyed to the Coast Guard in the letter sent on Thursday.
The letter noted that the decision has the approval of the competent authority.
According to Coast Guard sources, the four individuals after whom the four ships have been newly named were all Bangladesh Navy officers who were martyred during operations conducted at home and abroad.