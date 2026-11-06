5 coast guard ships renamed, removing 4 national leaders names and ‘Joy Bangla’

The government has renamed four Bangladesh Coast Guard ships previously named after the four national leaders. In addition, another Coast Guard vessel named 'Joy Bangla' has also been renamed.

In total, five Coast Guard ships have undergone name changes, according to a letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The ministry's letter stated that 'BCGS Tajuddin' has been renamed 'BCGS Nurul Islam', 'BCGS Syed Nazrul' is now 'BCGS Firoz Kabir', 'BCGS Mansur Ali' has been renamed 'BCGS M Humayun Kabir', and 'BCGS Kamruzzaman' has been rechristened 'BCGS Ashraf Siddiqui'. Furthermore, 'BCGS Joy Bangla' has been renamed 'BCGS Adomya Bangla'.