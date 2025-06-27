Sufiur yet to join after 66 days, appointment still in effect?

Former diplomat Mohammad Sufiur Rahman was appointed a special assistant to chief adviser, equivalent to the rank of a state minister, around two months ago. However, he is yet to take charge even after 66 days of the appointment.

As a result, it remains unclear whether the appointment made on 20 April is still in effect or has been revoked.

However, Sufiur Rahman was still mentioned as the special assistant to the chief adviser on the website of the Chief Adviser’s Office last Wednesday.

Wishing to be unnamed, several foreign ministry officials told Prothom Alo Sufiur Rahman wanted to meet the chief adviser following his appointment. He wanted to meet with Dr. Yunus for his instructions before taking charge.

However, he could not meet due to the chief adviser’s official visit to Qatar right after the appointment. Although the chief adviser returned to the country following his visit to Qatar and Vatican City, Sufiur is yet to schedule a meeting with him.