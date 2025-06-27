Foreign ministry
Sufiur yet to join after 66 days, appointment still in effect?
Former diplomat Mohammad Sufiur Rahman was appointed a special assistant to chief adviser, equivalent to the rank of a state minister, around two months ago. However, he is yet to take charge even after 66 days of the appointment.
As a result, it remains unclear whether the appointment made on 20 April is still in effect or has been revoked.
However, Sufiur Rahman was still mentioned as the special assistant to the chief adviser on the website of the Chief Adviser’s Office last Wednesday.
Wishing to be unnamed, several foreign ministry officials told Prothom Alo Sufiur Rahman wanted to meet the chief adviser following his appointment. He wanted to meet with Dr. Yunus for his instructions before taking charge.
However, he could not meet due to the chief adviser’s official visit to Qatar right after the appointment. Although the chief adviser returned to the country following his visit to Qatar and Vatican City, Sufiur is yet to schedule a meeting with him.
The foreign ministry officials said they have learned from unofficial sources that Sufiur Rahman is no longer joining the foreign ministry as special assistant to the chief adviser.
Sufiur Rahman was appointed to the post with the rank equivalent to the state minister for the foreign ministry. His name still appears on the official government website.
When asked about his current status on Thursday, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain told the newspersons, “I only can say he hasn’t joined the office so far.”
The initial plan was to appoint Sufiur Rahman as the chief adviser’s special assistant on Rohingya affairs with the rank equivalent to the senior secretary at the behest of foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain. The former diplomat even met the chief adviser in the beginning of October last year. However, immediately after meeting with the chief adviser, various campaigns against Sufiur Rahman surfaced on social media. He was accused of being an associate of the ousted Awami League government.
There are also allegations that a section of the foreign ministry officials exchanged emails taking stances against Sufiur Rahman. Under these circumstances the plan to appoint Sufiur Rahman did not see light.
The gazette notification regarding his appointment published by the cabinet division on 20 April said, “According to the rules of business-1996, Mohammd Sufiur Rahman has been given the executive authority to assist the Chief Adviser. Mohammd Sufiur Rahman will receive salary, allowances and other fringe benefits of a state minister while serving in the post. The order will come into effect immediately.”
The notification sparked negative reaction within a section of the foreign ministry officials. In particular, questions were raised whether giving Sufiur the executive power of the ministry would shrink foreign adviser Touhid Hossain’s authority. It also raised questions about whether Sufiur Rahman’s official duties would be carried out from the foreign ministry or from the chief adviser’s office.
Each of the five special assistants to the chief adviser that have been appointed so far carry out their official duties from respective ministries.
It has been learnt that prior to the issuance of the gazette notification on Sufiur Rahman’s appointment, foreign adviser Touhid Hossain knew that he would carry out his duties from the chief adviser’s office. So the foreign adviser was surprised to see the gazette notification which placed Sufiur in the foreign ministry.
Soon after the appointment notification was issued, social media campaigns resurfaced highlighting Sufiur Rahman’s activities during the Awami League government when he served as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to Geneva.
It was said that he stood against dissents and human rights activists while in Geneva. He used to oppose Adilur Rahman (current industry adviser) in different discussions held in Geneva. In the face of a non-stop campaign over this, some of the influential members of the advisory council opposed this appointment.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, several members of the advisory council told this correspondent that the interim government stepped back from his joining upon chief adviser’s return from Qatar.
Another source at the top level of the government said the issue was brought up in the meeting of the appointment and disciplinary advisory committee of the foreign ministry held on 7 May. The meeting was chaired by foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain. It was decided in the meeting they would not let Sufiur Rahman to take charge as the special assistant to the chief adviser and that he would be formally informed of the decision.
However, it has been learnt that Sufiur Rahman is yet to be officially informed about the decision.
Former diplomat Sufiur Rahman retired in 2024. Before his retirement, he served as the permanent representative of Bangladesh at the UN Headquarters. Before that, he served as the Bangladesh high commissioner to Australia and Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar.
Since mid-last year, Sufiur Rahman has been working as a senior research fellow at the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) at North South University.
This correspondent contacted Sufiur Rahmanr for his comment in this regard. However, he denied making any comment on the matter.