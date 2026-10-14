Press Council seeks power to act suo motu and fine journalists

The Bangladesh Press Council wants legal authority to act on its own initiative against the publication of news reports that it considers harmful to national integrity, independence or sovereignty, or detrimental to the public interest.

It also believes it should have the power to take similar action against the spread of rumours, fake news and hate speech. In addition, the council wants the law amended to allow it to impose financial penalties on journalists as a form of punishment.

These proposals are outlined in a report submitted by the Press Council to the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The committee has yet to discuss the report.

Those familiar with the matter say the Bangladesh Press Council was established to safeguard press freedom and improve and maintain the standards of newspapers and news agencies.