Dhaka, Islamabad express concern over crisis in Palestine
Bangladesh and Pakistan have expressed deep concern over the ongoing Israeli aggression and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestine, reiterating their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause.
This was reflected during a meeting between Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution at the United Nations.
The two leaders expressed hope for meaningful outcomes from the conference.
They also reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political, economic and cultural cooperation, while exploring ways to enhance connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka in Dhaka said on Tuesday.
The two sides agreed to undertake high-level visits in the near future.