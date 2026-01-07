Bangladesh among countries added to US visa bond list, up to Tk 1.85m to be deposited
The Trump administration has nearly tripled the list of countries whose citizens will be required to provide a ‘visa bond’ or financial security of up to US $15,000 when applying to enter the United States.
Less than a week after seven countries were added to the list of nations subject to the visa bond requirement, the US Department of State on Tuesday, included Bangladesh along with several other countries.
The information was published on the US State Department’s travel website yesterday.
At the maximum rate, the bond amounts to approximately Tk 1.835 million in Bangladeshi currency, calculated at an exchange rate of Tk 122.31 per US dollar.
What is a visa bond?
A visa bond is a form of financial guarantee. Some countries require such a deposit or security from certain foreign nationals before granting them temporary visas, to ensure compliance with visa conditions, particularly adherence to the authorised period of stay.
Each year, the US issues thousands of temporary non-immigrant visas to foreign students, tourists and workers. The duration of these visas can range from a few weeks to several years.
If a non-immigrant visa holder remains in the United States beyond the authorised period, it is considered a visa overstay.
Most countries require proof of sufficient financial means as part of the visa application process. However, very few have implemented a system whereby entry permission is granted against a refundable financial bond.
New Zealand once introduced visa bonds as a measure to control overstays, but the policy was later discontinued.
In 2013, the United Kingdom proposed introducing visa bonds for travellers from certain ‘high-risk’ countries, but the initiative was subsequently withdrawn.