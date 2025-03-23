BGB denies rumours of 33 members missing in Naf river
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has dismissed claims that 33 of its members went missing during a mission in the Naf River near the Myanmar border, calling it baseless and misleading rumour.
In a statement released on BGB’s verified Facebook page at around 11:00 pm on Saturday, the force clarified that the reports circulating on social media are false and motivated.
According to the BGB, the incident occurred early Saturday morning when a boat carrying Rohingyas attempted to illegally enter Bangladesh near Paschimpara Ghat, Shahparir Island, Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.
Due to strong currents, the boat capsized en route.
BGB members stationed nearby rushed to the scene alongside local fishermen and managed to rescue 24 Rohingyas alive. During the operation, one BGB member slipped into the rough waters and went missing.
BGB described the incident as deeply tragic and assured that rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the missing soldier and any remaining Rohingya survivors.