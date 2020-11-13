10 buses set on fire in city

Miscreants set at least 10 buses on fire in the capital on Thursday.

At the latest, a bus was set ablaze in the Azampur area of Uttara around 8:00pm in the night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the news agency UNB, nine vehicles, including two government staff buses and a BRTC double-decker bus, were set on fire in separate places of the capital on Thursday afternoon.