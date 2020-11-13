10 buses set on fire in city

Miscreants set at least 10 buses on fire in the capital on Thursday.
At the latest, a bus was set ablaze in the Azampur area of Uttara around 8:00pm in the night. No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to the news agency UNB, nine vehicles, including two government staff buses and a BRTC double-decker bus, were set on fire in separate places of the capital on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters extinguished the flames of seven vehicles, while locals and pedestrians put out the fire of two other buses.
Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense’s control room Russell Ahmed told UNB that the first bus was torched in front of the Madhumita Cinema hall at around 12:35pm. The second one was set afire beside the Pir Yamini Market at 1:30pm.
Another bus was torched beside Katabon in Shahbagh area and another at Shahjahanpur of Khilgaon at around 1:47pm.
Later, around 2:02pm, another bus was torched in front of the secretariat while the sixth one was burnt at Naya Bazar area around 2:28pm and the seventh one at Coca-Cola crossing of Bhatara at around 4:32pm.
Several units of firefighters extinguished the flames.
Sources at the DMP crime command and control centre said a BRTC double-decker bus was set afire in front of Pubali petrol pump of Motijheel at around 3:00pm and another vehicle was torched near the BNP headquarters around 2:05pm.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) deputy commissioner (public relations) Walid Hossain said the arson attacks might be election related violence.