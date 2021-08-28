100,000 people marooned in 12 districts

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC), the floods of these districts would worsen further. Some fresh areas may be inundated due to an increase of water by next week.
The disaster management and relief ministry came up with this information on Saturday, adding that they have already sent the necessary amount of reliefs and cash assistance to the people of flood-affected areas.
Directives have been given to turn local government and private buildings into shelter centres for the flood-affected people.
According to the information, sent by Prothom Alo correspondents, people of several districts including Kurigram, Gaibandha and Rajbari have started taking shelter at roads and nearby high-rise buildings to escape the flood water.
Meanwhile, all river ports across the country have been advised to hoist signal no. 1 in fear of the rise of water and gusty wind.
Of the 109 points at different rivers, the water level in 53 points has surged while it has receded in 52 points. However, the water in 14 points is flowing over the danger level.
According to the situation report on disaster, the low-lying areas of Rajbari and Bogura have been inundated to a great extent since the beginning of flood for a week. Besides, the flood water has entered into the low-lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Faridpur, Shariatfur and Chandpur. More areas of these districts will go underwater within next one week.
As per the report of FFWC, the water in 14 points in seven main rivers—Padma, Meghna, Brahmanputra, Atrai, Jamuna, Dudhkumar and Doleswari—has crossed the danger level.
Executive engineer of FFWC Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that the rainfall in the upstream of India has increased. As a result, onrush of water from upstream has caused to deteriorate the flood situation.