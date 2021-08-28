100,000 people marooned in 12 districts

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC), the floods of these districts would worsen further. Some fresh areas may be inundated due to an increase of water by next week.

The disaster management and relief ministry came up with this information on Saturday, adding that they have already sent the necessary amount of reliefs and cash assistance to the people of flood-affected areas.

Directives have been given to turn local government and private buildings into shelter centres for the flood-affected people.