108 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hrs

Forty-six new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 62 cases have been reported from outside the division.
Some 323 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday.
Of them, 245 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 78 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 27,451 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 27,030 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.