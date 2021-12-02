Bangladesh

108 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk

As many as 108 new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Thursday morning, health authorities said, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Ninety people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Forty-six new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 62 cases have been reported from outside the division.

Some 323 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday.

Of them, 245 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 78 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 27,451 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 27,030 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

